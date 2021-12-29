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I WILL NOT COMPLY - BY BLIND JOE
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35 views • December 29, 2021
"GOD BLESS YOU JOE" - I WILL NOT COMPLY
60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
WATCH OUT FOR THE UFO PSYOPP - https://www.brighteon.com/4d17fb3f-e291-49de-9ae5-1e60745f8dbc
BLOOD CLOT to brain causing seizure - this poor chap is a vegetable now. Sad Video. - https://www.brighteon.com/fec9a4e2-4917-4f0c-8ac5-fe11ed5e6497
GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00
FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177
THIS IS WHAT BRAINWASHED LOOKS LIKE - https://www.brighteon.com/86453f68-a4a7-4c16-b9b5-30fdbab4a170
60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
WATCH OUT FOR THE UFO PSYOPP - https://www.brighteon.com/4d17fb3f-e291-49de-9ae5-1e60745f8dbc
BLOOD CLOT to brain causing seizure - this poor chap is a vegetable now. Sad Video. - https://www.brighteon.com/fec9a4e2-4917-4f0c-8ac5-fe11ed5e6497
GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00
FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177
THIS IS WHAT BRAINWASHED LOOKS LIKE - https://www.brighteon.com/86453f68-a4a7-4c16-b9b5-30fdbab4a170
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