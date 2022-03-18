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Viral Mask Experiment Validated by OSHA Experts from TheHighwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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397 views • March 18, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/viral-mask-experiment-validated-by-osha-experts/
After going viral and getting fact-checked all over the internet, Del asks the PPE authorities what they thought of his son’s CO2 mask test on a previous HighWire OSHA MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL ON THE HIGHWIRE

Government trained OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan join Del in-studio to break down vital info on masks, PPE, and their role in #Covid19 prevention. Every adult on this planet wearing a mask needs to hear this riveting discussion.

Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/mask-whistleblowers-tell-all/
See two other videos with Tammy and Kristen. The first has detailed information on business liability concerns:
1. https://www.brighteon.com/f1cab3c8-45b0-47c6-abd9-92284eb14b26
2. https://www.brighteon.com/0df9a966-58c1-46c5-859e-2c22c57d9dc9

Tammy Clark is the executive director of StandUpMIchigan which recently obtained over 500,000 citizen petitions to help overturn the law Michigan's governor was using for the state of emergency lockdown. https://standupmichigan.com/episode.
Keywords
co2oshadelbigtreethehighwireoxygenlevelsmaskdangerstammyclarkkristenmeghan
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