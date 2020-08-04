© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two PPE Protection and Testing Professionals with many years of civilian and military experience expose the many health risks of wearing masks. VERY informative, perhaps conclusive.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • August 04, 2020
Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan talk masks and health risks. Exposing government agencies and holding them accountable.
Original Post: https://youtu.be/KeovvuviAJM
Join and support the movement
https://www.standupmichigan.com
see also www.TammyKClark.com
Original Post: https://youtu.be/KeovvuviAJM
Join and support the movement
https://www.standupmichigan.com
see also www.TammyKClark.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.