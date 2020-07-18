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The facts on masks with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny part II
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44 views • July 18, 2020
The Solari Report, July 14, 2020
Resources
From Dr. Tenpenny:
Conclusion Regarding Masks: They Do Not Work by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf
Masks Don’t Work by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://vaxxter.com/coronavirus-pt-4-masks-dont-protect/
The Psychological Manipulation of Universal Masking
https://www.facebook.com/notes/heather-leigh/the-psychological-manipulation-of-universal-masking/10159673405413146/
Update: Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review
https://www.oralhealthgroup.com/features/face-masks-dont-work-revealing-review/
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy (Post has been removed from linked site on the theory that it was published in 2016 and therefore is not relevant in the current environment – thanks to subscriber who provided archive link.)
https://archive.is/mK9db
Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
Dr. Jack Kruse Tweet
https://twitter.com/DrJackKruse/status/1280890809081085955/photo/1
Special Interview With Dr. Russell Blaylock on Face Masks And COVID-19
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-dq4at-e2915f
From Catherine:
LOCKDOWN LUNACY: the thinking person’s guide
https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/lockdownlunacy
Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
Facts about Covid-19 from Swiss Policy Research
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
St. Louis Gun Owners
https://twitter.com/xshularx/status/1277398234055483393
From Group seeking Global Mask Mandate:
The Science Behind #Masks4All
https://masks4all.co/facts/
Other:
Understanding Personal Protective Equipment
https://www.diac.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/PPE-FAQ-Sheet.pdf
Solari:
https://home.solari.com/the-facts-on-masks-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
Part I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2C_Id35I23A
https://www.brighteon.com/69da0d99-1b2d-4f70-b00c-e692e9ce584f
Part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E9gECZGR4k
Resources
From Dr. Tenpenny:
Conclusion Regarding Masks: They Do Not Work by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf
Masks Don’t Work by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://vaxxter.com/coronavirus-pt-4-masks-dont-protect/
The Psychological Manipulation of Universal Masking
https://www.facebook.com/notes/heather-leigh/the-psychological-manipulation-of-universal-masking/10159673405413146/
Update: Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review
https://www.oralhealthgroup.com/features/face-masks-dont-work-revealing-review/
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy (Post has been removed from linked site on the theory that it was published in 2016 and therefore is not relevant in the current environment – thanks to subscriber who provided archive link.)
https://archive.is/mK9db
Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
Dr. Jack Kruse Tweet
https://twitter.com/DrJackKruse/status/1280890809081085955/photo/1
Special Interview With Dr. Russell Blaylock on Face Masks And COVID-19
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-dq4at-e2915f
From Catherine:
LOCKDOWN LUNACY: the thinking person’s guide
https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/lockdownlunacy
Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
Facts about Covid-19 from Swiss Policy Research
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
St. Louis Gun Owners
https://twitter.com/xshularx/status/1277398234055483393
From Group seeking Global Mask Mandate:
The Science Behind #Masks4All
https://masks4all.co/facts/
Other:
Understanding Personal Protective Equipment
https://www.diac.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/PPE-FAQ-Sheet.pdf
Solari:
https://home.solari.com/the-facts-on-masks-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
Part I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2C_Id35I23A
https://www.brighteon.com/69da0d99-1b2d-4f70-b00c-e692e9ce584f
Part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E9gECZGR4k
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