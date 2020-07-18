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The facts on masks with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny part I
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159 views • July 18, 2020
The Solari Report, July 14, 2020

Resources

From Dr. Tenpenny:

Conclusion Regarding Masks: They Do Not Work by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf

Masks Don’t Work by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://vaxxter.com/coronavirus-pt-4-masks-dont-protect/

The Psychological Manipulation of Universal Masking
https://www.facebook.com/notes/heather-leigh/the-psychological-manipulation-of-universal-masking/10159673405413146/

Update: Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review
https://www.oralhealthgroup.com/features/face-masks-dont-work-revealing-review/

Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy (Post has been removed from linked site on the theory that it was published in 2016 and therefore is not relevant in the current environment – thanks to subscriber who provided archive link.)
https://archive.is/mK9db

Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/

Dr. Jack Kruse Tweet
https://twitter.com/DrJackKruse/status/1280890809081085955/photo/1

Special Interview With Dr. Russell Blaylock on Face Masks And COVID-19
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-dq4at-e2915f

From Catherine:

LOCKDOWN LUNACY: the thinking person’s guide
https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/lockdownlunacy

Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/

Facts about Covid-19 from Swiss Policy Research
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/

St. Louis Gun Owners
https://twitter.com/xshularx/status/1277398234055483393

From Group seeking Global Mask Mandate:

The Science Behind #Masks4All
https://masks4all.co/facts/

Other:

Understanding Personal Protective Equipment
https://www.diac.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/PPE-FAQ-Sheet.pdf

Solari:

https://home.solari.com/the-facts-on-masks-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny/

Part I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2C_Id35I23A

Part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E9gECZGR4k
https://www.brighteon.com/a4c5168f-64f6-4685-93a5-1c14a45ee7e8
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sherri tenpennysolari reportface masks
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