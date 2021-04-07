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** BOYCOTT CORPORATIONS THAT BOYCOTT FREEDOM **
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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381 views • April 07, 2021
- Also See Video: BUYCOTT AMERICA -- https://www.brighteon.com/71ed1ca6-065a-4ebc-a234-52c76543cce9

** Silent Majority Wake Up Strategies:
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations

** 1,000 'woke' companies unite against election-integrity laws!
- WND, Art Moore – 06/Apr/2021
- Article: https://www.wnd.com/2021/04/4905837/
-- Civic Alliance includes McDonalds, Amazon, Verizon, Microsoft, PayPal, Uber
The opposition of major corporations such as Coca-Cola and Delta to a Georgia election law has drawn attention to an alliance of more than 1,000 companies that, in effect, have identified themselves as opponents of voting integrity.
Con'td --
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healthtrumpvaccinescurrent eventsinfowarsscienceamericaboycottpoliticaldeep stateunpirronwoconspiracywhojusticecorporationsccplockdownpassportsbuycott
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