Brownsville, TX Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants onto the streets.
A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US.
They release hundreds there almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day."
Help Keep Me Online
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
The Children's Blood Is On Our Hands
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc7e166-c82a-4ed3-ac47-778a46c9421f
Attention Pima County Arizona
https://www.brighteon.com/b2ab11dd-4aa2-45af-bd2f-ae9d746ab95f
Veterans On Patrol is a Suicide Prevention Program created by WFTF Ministry. Missions which target problems that affect our Nation are created & executed. We currently fight for Children being Sex Trafficked across the Border.
520-500-4506 to Volunteer
Telegram @borderwarsaz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.