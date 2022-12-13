Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brownsville, TX Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants onto the streets.
22 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago |

Brownsville, TX Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants onto the streets.

A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US.

They release hundreds there almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day."
Help Keep Me Online 


paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2

The Children's Blood Is On Our Hands

https://www.brighteon.com/0dc7e166-c82a-4ed3-ac47-778a46c9421f

Attention Pima County Arizona 

https://www.brighteon.com/b2ab11dd-4aa2-45af-bd2f-ae9d746ab95f

Veterans On Patrol is a Suicide Prevention Program created by WFTF Ministry. Missions which target problems that affect our Nation are created & executed. We currently fight for Children being Sex Trafficked across the Border.

520-500-4506 to Volunteer

Telegram @borderwarsaz 

Keywords
border patroltxbrownsvillemass releasing hundreds of migrantsonto the streetsngo helps organize their travelaround the usrelease hundreds daily10 busloads in a day

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket