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Canadians Fight Back! (Highlights!)
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121 views • May 27, 2021
Canadians Fight Back! (Highlights!) Part 1 of 2 May 26, 2021 at the Edmonton Legislature bandshell! Greater momentum, greater unity, greater resolve and determination! Communists in Alberta will SOON be imprisoned!!! Even the speaker for the police proclaims the Truth about Alberta's Communist Tyranny, momentarily sustained by Alberta Bill C-10, passed clandestinly to give ALL Ministers in Venezuela-headed Alberta complete Dictatorial control till April 2023! No More!!!! Share Widely!!!
See the other part of this Rally here! https://www.brighteon.com/b7a8c0da-5113-44d9-8472-a9d55a3be982
See the other part of this Rally here! https://www.brighteon.com/b7a8c0da-5113-44d9-8472-a9d55a3be982
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