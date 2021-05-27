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The Fiery Patriot Laura Lynn!
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412 views • May 27, 2021
The Fiery Patriot Laura Lynn! This scintillating rock star of Patriots, Laura Lynn Tyler-Thompson! Brilliant! If there were a Canadian Mount Rushmore, she would be on it! Hold onto your seats and take this in! Americans, take lessons! Catch the unique Laura Lynn each day at www.LauraLynn.tv
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