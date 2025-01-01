The suspect was a native of Beaumont, Texas, former US Army soldier and realtor property manager in Houston.

Does Shamsud Din Jabbar work at Deloitte?

🚨 FBI Statement on the New Orleans Attack:

At 3:15 AM CST, a pickup truck plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 and injuring dozens. The suspect, Shamsuddin Jabbar (42), exited the vehicle and opened fire on law enforcement, who returned fire, killing him.

An ISIS flag was found inside the truck, along with weapons and a potential IED. Additional potential IEDs were located in the French Quarter. FBI Bomb Technicians are working to determine if they are viable.

This is being investigated as an act of terrorism, with the FBI leading the case. Investigators are actively pursuing all leads.