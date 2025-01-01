BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Orleans suspect was a native of Beaumont, Texas, former US Army soldier & realtor property manager in Houston
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
89 views • 4 months ago

The suspect was a native of Beaumont, Texas, former US Army soldier and realtor property manager in Houston. 

Does Shamsud Din Jabbar work at Deloitte? (said by some to be an FBI front)

https://x.com/keny_berd/status/1874504005776449762 

Cynthia... lots more info on the first video I posted about this. https://www.brighteon.com/09e90a9b-c677-468f-9e2d-f398bc635918

🚨 FBI Statement on the New Orleans Attack:

At 3:15 AM CST, a pickup truck plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 and injuring dozens. The suspect, Shamsuddin Jabbar (42), exited the vehicle and opened fire on law enforcement, who returned fire, killing him.

An ISIS flag was found inside the truck, along with weapons and a potential IED. Additional potential IEDs were located in the French Quarter. FBI Bomb Technicians are working to determine if they are viable.

This is being investigated as an act of terrorism, with the FBI leading the case. Investigators are actively pursuing all leads.

