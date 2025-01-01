BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moment the FBI says Shamsud Din Jabbar raced onto a packed Bourbon Street from Canal Street in a pickup truck with Texas plates and an ISIS flag
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
178 views • 4 months ago

Supposed video shows Moment the FBI says Shamsud Din Jabbar raced onto a packed Bourbon Street from Canal Street in a pickup truck with Texas plates and an ISIS flag. 

Another description of same video: 

The moment of today's attack in New Orleans was caught on camera.

The suspect, now identified as U.S. citizen and former Army member Shamsud-Din Jabbar, is seen driving past a police cruiser [00:28] before accelerating into a crowd.

https://x.com/FOX8NOLA/status/1874529670810538066?ref_src= 

The perpetrator of the New Orleans truck attack, Shamsud Din Jabbar, was raised in Texas and was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2015 to 2020. Additionally, according to Karol Markowicz of the NY Post and Fox News, he had a stolen Glock and a .308 rifle with him.

https://x.com/sentdefender/status/1874509732934996410 

These hydraulic steel barriers were installed on Borboun Street in New Orleans after an attack in France where the t*rrorist used his car as a weapon, k*lling 86.

They’re supposed to be raised between 5pm - 5am.

The city chose not to raise them last night according to a witness.

The attack happened around 3:15am.

This is a massive security failure. People need to be held accountable for this.

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1874494374060433765?ref_src= 

Bourbon Street barriers were down, being replaced when driver struck dozens in mass attack

https://www.nola.com/news/traffic-barriers-down-on-bourbon/article_19ae4faa-c84d-11ef-bf90-e7ba5e65dca6.html 

Image of his dead body?: 

https://x.com/wealth_turtle/status/1874477623478476903

Cynthia... fishy smelling! 

Adding: 

FBI investigators reviewed a video showing three men and one woman "planting explosives" during the investigation of a terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Additionally, homemade bombs equipped with remote detonation devices were discovered in the truck used for the attack.

Adding more info: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-orleans-vehicle-crash-bourbon-street-crowd-casualties-shooting/

politicseventswar
