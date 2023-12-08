NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT`S COMING

Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
w₊w₊w＝？
Published a day ago

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/bbb58be0df490878446eafb10f4d432337163ac2?source=sns&dv=sp&mid=other&date=20231206&ctg=bus&bt=tw_up


https://twitter.com/PaPaPa80755851/status/1731834890294083865?t=fuXetoJvN8GFv76083N7kQ&s=06


バイデンは「アメリカ軍がロシア軍と戦う」可能性を提示した。公式にウクライナへの軍の派遣を表明し始めた。
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1732462667107865071

「核のカバン」の別称は何ですか？

https://www.brighteon.com/5517c4c2-89cc-4696-b75b-9b45e26a2707

https://www.brighteon.com/ffc5246e-f4c7-40e0-a99b-61e90354facd

https://twitter.com/MikeCristo8/status/1732682262104441076

ペトロドルの終焉間近！仲の良い二人の再会。そして世界がこれから変わる一瞬。https://twitter.com/5luckyfingers/status/1732474260440961417

Softbank

https://yosaku60.exblog.jp/27894317/

https://group.softbank/about/profile

大物議員が次々と立件、逮捕される可能性

https://twitter.com/kuu331108/status/1731349067836596325?t=ptVZj0KZbYMhlMDw-MrDhA&s=03


https://qofficial.net/password




