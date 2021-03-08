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It was written ~ Father is sealing His Sheep & Satan is marking his goats ~ [Revelation 13:16-18].
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176 views • March 08, 2021
So who are the big players involved in this killer hoax of the 21st Century? The usual CRIMINALS Jewish central banks, Nephilim UK Crown (reptilian Prince Phillip), UN, WHO, Klaus Schwab (WEF), DARPA, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, CDC, Elon Musk, Facebook, Google, our own Western Govt's, sociopaths/psychopaths technocrats, transhumanists and eugenecists as well as a legion of hybrids/hannibals in high positions of power. It was planned decades ago. In short, COVID-19 is the official roll out of Agenda 2021 or Global Genocide https://www.bitchute.com/video/MbRExbvvVlda/ (Claire Edwards, BA Hons, MA speaking who was the UN Editor/Trainer till 2017). Main vessels of Satan driving this global genocidal agenda are SOS Kissinger, Soros and Gates who work for head of the serpent reptilian Rothschild who patented CV-19 back in 2015-17. By the way, according to Ancestry.com both Bill and Melinda Gates have long been dead; the entities we see everywhere are either souless clones, organic robotoids or doubles.
What's the big deal about this vaccine? Huge. CV-19 vax is a DNA gene altering vaccine, created with the intend of harming, changing and even killing humanity. Hear it for yourself https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbYmQa5ZMcJE/ (souless Bill Gates speaking), https://www.bitchute.com/video/1cw2h3Bqcj5G/ (organic robotoid or clone Mark Zukerberg speaking) and https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC3I4ZJP6tus/ (Moderna boss: mRNA jabs are "rewriting the Genetic Code" we call it "information therapy" (Ted 2017). It's a "genocidal" vaccine as it contains gene extinction technology (with 1,000s of nanobots) to exterminate species and/or races. If the vax doesn't kill you, it will turn you into a hybrid/cyborg/transhuman (H+). The mental, physical and spiritual consequences of getting vaxxed + chipped will be detrimental to your mind/soul, body and spirit for you will no longer be able to obtain "true" Christian salvation. This, in turn, means that after death, the body+soul go to the grave BUT ~ the spirit ~ will go straight to the pit of hell/Sheol. And, after The Great White Throne Judgement, both "soul" and "spirit" go to the lake of fire for eternity (Revelation 20:8). Now, who's the ultimate winner? That old serpet, the angel of the bottomless pit, Satan, the deceiver, the destroyer, the king of this world, el puerco cornudo (whom I saw in the flesh in 1999) who's waging 24/7 war against humanity, but specially, against the Saints of The Most High God ~Jehovah/Yahweh~.
Our King of Glory ~Jesus Christ~ said that mankind would go through such Tribulation (i.e., The Great Tribulation) like never seen on earth before His sure return (Matthew 24 and Luke 21) in 2028-2029.
Jewry/Cabal/Israel (New Edom) are leading the whole CV-19 scan-plandemic as well as the global vaccination agenda.
# Virginia ahead of the 666 MOTB https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3772496563/Virginia-666-MARKOFTHEBEAST-ATM-S
# No one can buy or sell without the mark https://www.brighteon.com/ba659d35-b9ca-4c19-bb13-a1abdce59a97
# Medical tyranny and martial law are coming starting Fall 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7cEgnBnsQN9/
# UKC https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1IMWrYZRYDU/ [very good links attached].
# Mike 444 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mike444
# Rest of Asia News https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/rest-of-asia/russia-launches-facial-recognition-system-for-payments-at-supermarkets
# The dangers of crypto-currency (Catherine Austin Fitts) https://www.brighteon.com/0d5afc91-e8ea-413e-a726-f82780df5355
Right now, the Israeli Government is using the Ministry of Justice to monitor Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, What'sApp. They are blocking, banning and deleting and will CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE ANYONE that has a NEGATIVE VOICE against the COVID-19 VACCINE. Literally anything said about the vaccine. They know it is "not" a vaccine but a "synthetic drug" that has not been tested, hasn't been tried, but b/c Israel is leading the way in this vaccination, they WANT EVERYONE vaccinated ... Those who refuse to get vaccinated are segregated in their job, you'll lose your job, they will refuse to take your child into school, ... and all this is illegal; hear it for yourself, video below:
What's the big deal about this vaccine? Huge. CV-19 vax is a DNA gene altering vaccine, created with the intend of harming, changing and even killing humanity. Hear it for yourself https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbYmQa5ZMcJE/ (souless Bill Gates speaking), https://www.bitchute.com/video/1cw2h3Bqcj5G/ (organic robotoid or clone Mark Zukerberg speaking) and https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC3I4ZJP6tus/ (Moderna boss: mRNA jabs are "rewriting the Genetic Code" we call it "information therapy" (Ted 2017). It's a "genocidal" vaccine as it contains gene extinction technology (with 1,000s of nanobots) to exterminate species and/or races. If the vax doesn't kill you, it will turn you into a hybrid/cyborg/transhuman (H+). The mental, physical and spiritual consequences of getting vaxxed + chipped will be detrimental to your mind/soul, body and spirit for you will no longer be able to obtain "true" Christian salvation. This, in turn, means that after death, the body+soul go to the grave BUT ~ the spirit ~ will go straight to the pit of hell/Sheol. And, after The Great White Throne Judgement, both "soul" and "spirit" go to the lake of fire for eternity (Revelation 20:8). Now, who's the ultimate winner? That old serpet, the angel of the bottomless pit, Satan, the deceiver, the destroyer, the king of this world, el puerco cornudo (whom I saw in the flesh in 1999) who's waging 24/7 war against humanity, but specially, against the Saints of The Most High God ~Jehovah/Yahweh~.
Our King of Glory ~Jesus Christ~ said that mankind would go through such Tribulation (i.e., The Great Tribulation) like never seen on earth before His sure return (Matthew 24 and Luke 21) in 2028-2029.
Jewry/Cabal/Israel (New Edom) are leading the whole CV-19 scan-plandemic as well as the global vaccination agenda.
# Virginia ahead of the 666 MOTB https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3772496563/Virginia-666-MARKOFTHEBEAST-ATM-S
# No one can buy or sell without the mark https://www.brighteon.com/ba659d35-b9ca-4c19-bb13-a1abdce59a97
# Medical tyranny and martial law are coming starting Fall 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7cEgnBnsQN9/
# UKC https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1IMWrYZRYDU/ [very good links attached].
# Mike 444 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mike444
# Rest of Asia News https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/rest-of-asia/russia-launches-facial-recognition-system-for-payments-at-supermarkets
# The dangers of crypto-currency (Catherine Austin Fitts) https://www.brighteon.com/0d5afc91-e8ea-413e-a726-f82780df5355
Right now, the Israeli Government is using the Ministry of Justice to monitor Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, What'sApp. They are blocking, banning and deleting and will CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE ANYONE that has a NEGATIVE VOICE against the COVID-19 VACCINE. Literally anything said about the vaccine. They know it is "not" a vaccine but a "synthetic drug" that has not been tested, hasn't been tried, but b/c Israel is leading the way in this vaccination, they WANT EVERYONE vaccinated ... Those who refuse to get vaccinated are segregated in their job, you'll lose your job, they will refuse to take your child into school, ... and all this is illegal; hear it for yourself, video below:
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