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This is what they are doing in Australia!
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85 views • August 04, 2020
This is a thing in Australia right now. Where will it end? Check out the things that are happening and of course let me know what you think.
Video used → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYpw8wv0Guo
The other video made that is talked about in this video → https://www.brighteon.com/ef650da4-6725-499c-9763-99cde949ba65
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Video used → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYpw8wv0Guo
The other video made that is talked about in this video → https://www.brighteon.com/ef650da4-6725-499c-9763-99cde949ba65
Check out Brighteon for videos you can’t find on YouTube or other social media.
https://www.brighteon.com/
Follow me here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shalethea
https://parler.com/profile/Shalethea/posts
https://twitter.com/Shalethea1
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