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This is ominous wording to say the least
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16 views • August 04, 2020
This wording is bothersome. Some of the words being thrown around in conjunction with this vaccine are concerning to say the least.
Full Warp Speed from 07/27/2020 video here → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHfvhfw3EJ8&;t=393s
Full Press Conference from 07/30/2020 here → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80uARAvcAsg
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Full Warp Speed from 07/27/2020 video here → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHfvhfw3EJ8&;t=393s
Full Press Conference from 07/30/2020 here → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80uARAvcAsg
For videos you can’t find on Youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/
Follow me here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shalethea
https://parler.com/profile/Shalethea/posts
https://twitter.com/Shalethea1
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