💥Moment the Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas - part 2

The moment the Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas earlier today.

Here's part 1, view from inside, near the Lobby door - https://www.brighteon.com/8cf74b79-821b-4783-b963-10f525afe5f5

Adding: Authorities are investigating the explosion of a Cybertruck near Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas as a potential terrorist attack, according to ABC News.