💥 Cybertruck Exploded at Donald Trump's Hotel entrance in Las Vegas

💥 A Cybertruck exploded near Donald Trump's tower in Las Vegas.

After the explosion, the vehicle caught fire, and thick smoke filled the area around the tower.

A Tesla Cybertruck reportedly caught fire near the main entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, causing a scene of confusion and concern.

Video footage captured by onlookers shows smoke billowing from the area near the luxury hotel’s front entrance, though details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The fire reportedly broke out in the early hours, drawing the attention of hotel guests, staff, and passersby. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and fire crews worked to extinguish the flames while ensuring the safety of those nearby.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. Investigators are working to determine whether the incident was due to a mechanical issue, external factors, or foul play. The extent of the damage to the vehicle or the hotel property is still unknown.

Hotel management and Tesla representatives have not issued public statements regarding the incident. Guests were not evacuated, and operations at the Trump International Hotel reportedly continued with minimal disruption.

