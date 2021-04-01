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4. CDS: Always in my Pocket: DMSO & Chlorine Dioxide Spray:
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2843 views • April 01, 2021
This is mostly a deeper look at DMSO. However, I start by explaining how I carry Clo2 and DMSO with me almost always to help sanitize and relieve pain as needed. The Clo2 Spray Bottle (taller one) is used by doctors in central and south America as a preventative and disinfectant against coronavirus as well as any other pathogens. DMSO, on the other hand is used for swelling, inflammation, sprains, bruises, tight muscles and is even taken by mouth to give a boost to the clo2 protocols. Below is an earlier video that I made introducing DMSO as well as how to dilute it.
https://www.brighteon.com/c1e41e0c-b609-4ae6-9652-ffa21474cda7 DMSO is used with MMS with Protocol 1000+ as well as Protocol 3000. With CDS, DMSO is used as well to push the clo2 further into the body tissues which makes it more powerful and effective.
Download my free book to learn more at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
https://www.brighteon.com/c1e41e0c-b609-4ae6-9652-ffa21474cda7 DMSO is used with MMS with Protocol 1000+ as well as Protocol 3000. With CDS, DMSO is used as well to push the clo2 further into the body tissues which makes it more powerful and effective.
Download my free book to learn more at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
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