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I. MMS: DMSO, What it is and how it gives Chlorine Dioxide a boost.
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10052 views • August 06, 2020
Back before we had complex and expensive pain medications, we had Dimethyl Sulfoxide (aka DMSO), a liquid product from trees that helped with a number of issues both in and outside of the body. Used as a treatment for inflammatory issues, joint pain, headaches and migraines, bruises and many other conditions, this liquid is known to boost the strength and reach of MMS both inside and outside of the body. It is formally used for treating animals and in cryogenics, and informally used by almost all professional sports fields. (https://vault.si.com/vault/1981/04/20/a-miracle-or-is-it-a-mirage-many-athletes-call-dmso-a-wonder-drug-saying-it-heals-injuries-fast-but-others-and-the-fda-have-doubts). Here, I give an introduction to how it is used and how it is mixed with MMS to increase its effectiveness.
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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