Central Banks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evils Of The Fed & Link Between Banking, War And The CIA
* Richard Werner is a world-renowned economist and professor in Banking & Finance at Linacre College, University of Oxford.
* Fiat currency is not money. Where does it come from?
* Banks create it from nothing and keep a pile for themselves.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 July 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-richard-werner