Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to end the usury process and cleanse money changers from the temple, but that’s just a start.

* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.

* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?

* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time.

* It’s payback time — we must place our margin call.





The full segment is linked below.





Morris Invest | The U.S. Dollar Is Being Crushed And They Don't Know How To Stop It (3 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4nahpw-the-us-dollar-is-being-crushed-and-they-dont-know-how-to-stop-it.html

https://youtu.be/PqWy2P9p2qc