Important Information About Coronavirus - Kung Fu Flu [Mirrored]

Coronavirus and other viruses are not contagious, certainly not as much as they are made out to be."Efforts by doctors working for the U.S. Public Health Service to prove the contagious nature of the 1918 flu were heroic and resulted in resounding and repeated failure. In November and December 1918 and in February and March 1919, they attempted to infect one hundred healthy volunteers with influenza in the following ways.They put secretions from the mouth, nose, throat and bronchi from hospitalized influenza patients into the nose, throat and eyes of volunteers; they injected blood from sick patients into volunteers, they filtered mucous material from sick patients and injected it under the skin of volunteers; they had volunteers shake hands with sick patients talk to them, faces close together, for five minutes, then had the patient breathe out as hard as he could while the volunteer, two inches away was breathing in then had the patient cough directly into the face of the volunteer, five times.None of the volunteers in any of these experiments got sick in any way."According to Lena Pu, (not included in this video), regardless of 60 Gigahertz, 5G can cause oxygen deprivation and other ill effects.Lena Pu - "I am an environmental science researcher and citizen journalist. I investigate the science of natural versus manmade frequencies, blood research, human health and wellness. With experience and background and in environmental and engineering related projects, I have the unique ability to synthesis an understanding of science, technology, laws, politics, and history into a connective whole."And Verizon and Chief Executive Officer inform CNBC that 5G DOES go through trees (and Gigabit speed at 3000 feet distance) even though people claim opposite. So, in return, they also claim 5G is hindered in regards to water. But really what it is is 5G is deadly to trees and aquatic life and when operating within certain parameters will fry trees and life. They do not want to set off alarm bells. Therefore, wish to rid tell tall signs of damage such as trees and as such.5G's coronavirus IS new. Doctors have NEVER seen symptoms that patients have exhibited. Verizon 5G is what I am speaking in reference to. The American Telephone & Telegraph . . . (AT & T), and Deutsche Telekom Mobile (T- Mobile) are the coronaviruses that give "flu-like" symptoms. But people put in positions to make decisions want to make all 5G like Verizon - deadly and hazarduous - the same broadband spectrum.Viruses cannot be caught or given interspecies-wise.I will update this. But for now watch and understand.Coronavirus - What To DoBy the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.