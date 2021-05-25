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One Word from God and a Dream
Revelation and Bible Prophecy
Revelation and Bible Prophecy
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20 views • May 25, 2021
These always work for me:

1) "Seek, and ye shall find". From the beginning it was placed in my heart the desire to find the Truth. Since then I have been searching the Bible and found a lot of amazing Secrets.

2) "For every one that asketh receiveth". When it is too hard, I say Lord only you can allow me to understand this and so far I have been allowed to uncover the meaning of many difficult passages.

3) "Give and it shall be given unto you". The more I share Bible Studies the more understanding is given to me.

4) The Sabbath. I keep the Sabbath (I am not an Adventist), this is a Day of spiritual Blessings. A great Day of Revelation, it has been during the Sabbath that I received understanding of the most amazing prophecies of the Bible.

Additionally, less than a Year ago, I was told in a dream to write about Ezekiel 37 and 38. When I woke up I understood these Chapters. You can search the Title on Brighteon or click on the link.

In a Dream, I was told: write about Ezekiel 37 and 38

https://www.brighteon.com/abe81715-5807-4a32-ae08-269e8f74af72

Concerning the Beasts of the Book of Revelation, one day I heard a small spiritual Voice. I heard in my mind, no more than just one Word: "Herod".
From the single spiritual word that I heard, came out this Study:

Revelation 17:7 I will tell thee the mystery of the woman, and of the beast that carrieth her:

https://www.brighteon.com/3b44f4dc-0422-4111-a7c5-860cc4e3b72d

All the Glory be to God, Christ and the Holy Spirit!

To my readers who could be interested to further study the Bible, Prayers are very important. I would also recommend to find online sites with Bible Translations having the Hebrew and Greek Concordance of Dr. Strong. Also, to better understand the New Testament it is important to be informed about the Events that lead to the Fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD. You could find a site where the Book of the Jewish Historian Flavius Josephus, "Wars of the Jews" can be read.
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