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PSEC - 2021 - Mark Windows & Dave Kelso On WPRPN | 432hz [hd 720p]
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2 views • October 17, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Mark Windows & Dave Kelso On WPRPN" -- Mark Windows, Dave Kelso and Japhy Ryder discuss the state of humanity, the current awakening process and the communitarian psychological steering mechanisms which has made the awakening process extremely difficult. There is a silver lining on the dark cloud, but one must understand the dark cloud in order to see the silver lining.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Mark Windows, Japhy Ryder, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: LazyTown, The Neverending Story
Hashtags: #communitarianism #psychologicalwarfare #awakening #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: communitarianism psychologicalwarfare awakening covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: communitarianism, psychologicalwarfare, awakening, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTF9dKC1wttM/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Mark-Windows---Dave-Kelso-On-WPRN---432hz--hd-720p-:c?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnucx3-psec-2021-mark-windows-and-dave-kelso-on-wprpn-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/s6ZQYix
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a226bb02-b095-4482-b307-915b10d87285
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Yw9BbVFwUajTjDF
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=34a966391cc18643d33b606c60d8189f5ed76abdf5976df876f8557783c6b7e0&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50478_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Mark Windows, Japhy Ryder, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: LazyTown, The Neverending Story
Hashtags: #communitarianism #psychologicalwarfare #awakening #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: communitarianism psychologicalwarfare awakening covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: communitarianism, psychologicalwarfare, awakening, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTF9dKC1wttM/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Mark-Windows---Dave-Kelso-On-WPRN---432hz--hd-720p-:c?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnucx3-psec-2021-mark-windows-and-dave-kelso-on-wprpn-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/s6ZQYix
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a226bb02-b095-4482-b307-915b10d87285
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Yw9BbVFwUajTjDF
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=34a966391cc18643d33b606c60d8189f5ed76abdf5976df876f8557783c6b7e0&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50478_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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