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Amy Barrett's Crucifix Causes Democrats to Hiss in Terror
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297 views • October 26, 2020
Amy Barrett's Crucifix Causes Democrats to Hiss in Terror. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/a1d19685-5744-4d1b-bdf8-46b08e9b2edc
The Babylon News Network presents must-see footage of a scene in the U.S. Senate where Amy Coney Barrett put her rosary and crucifix to work on some possessed senators. Published Oct 17, 2020
The Babylon News Network presents must-see footage of a scene in the U.S. Senate where Amy Coney Barrett put her rosary and crucifix to work on some possessed senators. Published Oct 17, 2020
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