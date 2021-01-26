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ThoughtCrime7 - What Is PCR? [hd 720p]
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50 views • January 26, 2021
Basics of the PCR technique as it applies to covid, featuring insights from the late Kary Mullis. Original by ThoughtCrime7, modified slightly by PSECmedia. ThoughtCrime7 is also on Odysee, but we couldn't find a mirror of this video on his Odysee channel, for reasons unknown. Just in case he ever decides to put it on there, we will link his Odysee channel.
Original from ThoughtCrime7 on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLgfRJOCmeTl/
Original from ThoughtCrime7 on ScrewYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROfUYTcagVE
PSECmedia BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RKL0beqzLFjn/
PSECmedia Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200843446990581760?referrer=psecdocumentary
PSECmedia LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/ThoughtCrime7---What-Is-PCR---hd-720p-:7?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
PSECmedia Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vda3yp-thoughtcrime7-what-is-pcr-hd-720p.html
PSECmedia BrandNewTube Mirror: unable to upload, reasons unknown.
PSECmedia NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jlrzIlt?u=t
PSECmedia Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/a18b1ee9-9d79-4c62-83f8-cea8ea2f3616
PSECmedia UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/1DlqYXzSOmvQ7Hz
ThoughtCrime7 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ThoughtCrime7:2?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
ThoughtCrime7 Website: https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/
Check out the new INFO-GRAPHICS page: https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/Posters.htm
Original from ThoughtCrime7 on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLgfRJOCmeTl/
Original from ThoughtCrime7 on ScrewYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROfUYTcagVE
PSECmedia BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RKL0beqzLFjn/
PSECmedia Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200843446990581760?referrer=psecdocumentary
PSECmedia LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/ThoughtCrime7---What-Is-PCR---hd-720p-:7?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
PSECmedia Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vda3yp-thoughtcrime7-what-is-pcr-hd-720p.html
PSECmedia BrandNewTube Mirror: unable to upload, reasons unknown.
PSECmedia NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jlrzIlt?u=t
PSECmedia Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/a18b1ee9-9d79-4c62-83f8-cea8ea2f3616
PSECmedia UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/1DlqYXzSOmvQ7Hz
ThoughtCrime7 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ThoughtCrime7:2?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
ThoughtCrime7 Website: https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/
Check out the new INFO-GRAPHICS page: https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/Posters.htm
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