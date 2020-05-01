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RARE 1967 RECORDING: ROTHSCHILD DYNASTY AND THE THREE WORLD WARS - MYRON FAGAN (VIDEO)
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224 views • May 01, 2020
"The question of how and why the United Nations is the crux of the great conspiracy to destroy the sovereignty of the United States and the enslavement of the American people with a U.N. One-World Dictatorship is a complete and unknown mystery to the vast majority of the American people." -- Myron C. Fagan, 1967
It just so happens the Fake WAR ON TERROR is the 3rd World War. It is being waged by use of Covert Intelligence & Deep State Agents pulling off False Flag Events by use of Crisis Actors & Disinformation, and then the Fake Mainstream Media pushes those lies as teLIEvision Programming. The governments of the world are ALL in on it together (any nation that belongs to the UN); it is the governments & politicians against the people (aka citizen slaves). Please don't stay UNCONSCIOUS too much longer!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
It just so happens the Fake WAR ON TERROR is the 3rd World War. It is being waged by use of Covert Intelligence & Deep State Agents pulling off False Flag Events by use of Crisis Actors & Disinformation, and then the Fake Mainstream Media pushes those lies as teLIEvision Programming. The governments of the world are ALL in on it together (any nation that belongs to the UN); it is the governments & politicians against the people (aka citizen slaves). Please don't stay UNCONSCIOUS too much longer!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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