10/28/24 TRUMP TSUNAMI, FEDs Raid Diddy Prison, KH S_tanic Ritual 10/31

10/28/24 Pastors prayed over Trump at National Faith Advisory event today, as Freemasonic DC based coven convening on samhain, high satanic holiday, for "Binding Trump" ritual. Meanwhile, FEDs raided the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Sean Combs and Sam Bankman Freed share a jail cell & CTCL,FBI staging possible Effie at NE PA polling stations. We're in the home stretch to the election as Trump continues dominating the political spectrum with indefatigable momentum! Prayers and Action are our Duty! 6 days to go! Give it all you've got! WE ARE FREE!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO! Thank You!

For full array of links go to: https://rumble.com/v5kjdq5-102824.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





MAHA Alliance: DONATE! For Powerful Ad Campaign to Reach Kennedy MAHA voters:

https://mahaalliance.com/





MAHA Event! HEAL From The Jabs!

Healing for the A.G.E.S. 2.0 conference, the showing starts Nov 2 - for free viewing, sign up here:

https://www.brightu.com/

https://healingfortheages.com/





Freemason run DC Coven, Samhain Ritual to install KH, "Bind Trump":

https://leozagami.com/





FEDs raid Brooklyn Met Prison: Combs/SBF:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/multiple-federal-agencies-raid-metropolitan-detention-center-controversial/





Joel Caldwell, Atlanta Dem election operative, exposed! 2020 Election steal in GA:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/breaking-dem-operative-caught-undercover-video-explaining-how/





Del Bigtree reveals MAHA RFK Jr. plan to prove vaccines are deadly/dangerous & expose all Fed data of Big Ag/Chem/Pharma:

https://banned.video/watch?id=671ffc42de7b32e36867d0d6





NYT: FED narrative- NE PA needs bulletproof glass, panic buttons bc of MAGA threat:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/26/us/elections/election-security-luzerne-county.html





PA GOP Committeewoman, handcuffed, taken out of polling station after telling voters to stay & vote Dems discourage voting w/long lines:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/breaking-pennsylvania-gop-committeewoman-taken-away-handcuffs-encouraging/





National Intelligence Council: Foreign Threats to Election After Election Day:

https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/NICM-Declassified-Foreign-Threats-to-US-Elections-After-Voting-Ends-in-2024.pdf





Tim Walz affair with CCP Officials daughter:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/whoa-daughter-powerful-chinese-communist-official-reveals-tim/

https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/10/28/tim-walz-had-affair-with-daughter-of-top-chinese-communist-official-n4933729





Natural News with Drs. Ardis, Group, Schmidt, & Ealy, on EMF THREATS and solutions to protect your health:

https://www.brighteon.com/5362cc0e-7d8c-45d1-8195-15b56e676645





Why Will There Be a Cyberattack Tabletop Exercise in Atlanta on Election Day?:

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6717f27da63967f2dac558b7





Archbishop Vigano endorses Trump, calls Kamala a monster who obeys Satan:

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6717ff7ba63967f2dac6bef2





Boycott Kellogg cereals for refusing to take dyes and BHT out of their products like in other countries, they are linked to many health issues in children:

https://x.com/thefoodbabe/status/1846647994709692740





“Inflation Reduction Act” where is the money actually going:

https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1845523203135017131





Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474





The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv







