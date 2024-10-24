Huge interview with Drs. Bryan Ardis, Ed Group, Henry Ealy and Jana Schmidt on EMF THREATS and solutions to protect your health

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing for the AGES - EMFs & Earthing Virtual Solution Summit 2024 stream





- Introduction and Welcome (0:00)

- Awareness of EMFs and Transhumanism (0:18)

- The Transhumanism Agenda and Its Implications (3:18)

- Solutions and Nutritional Deficiencies (8:32)

- Distinguishing Between Natural and Man-Made Structures (13:24)

- The Role of EMFs and the Human Body (18:22)

- Detoxification and Awareness (21:17)

- Legal Victories and Public Awareness (26:03)

- Open Floor Discussion (30:10)

- Suppressed Technologies and Knowledge (34:05)

- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (41:46)





