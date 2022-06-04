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Satan Lucifer & his fake alien saviors planning to use "Satan II nuclear missile" to start their NWO
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119 views • June 04, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Intel reports that Satan Lucifer is trying to use his “Satan II” nuclear missile to nuke the Western feminist nations’ human and humanoid species, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, who removed Jesus the Word of God and replaced him with the “women’s equality” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” Jezebel goddess and the “love and light fake Christianity” Sananda Jesus god and the “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” Mammon god, in order to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, to corrupt society, and create the highest over 50% divorce rate in the Christian community among other groups, and create Jezebel spirit filled children in broken homes, and allow Jezebel’s abortion child sacrifice to get legalized, and the abortion black magick energy to be used to open up all the star gate wormhole portals to bring back the “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination vaccine” fallen angel devils “fake aliens” from the abyss and the “nuclear war and famine and plague” fallen angel devils “fake aliens” from the abyss. This is why Satan Lucifer flooded the Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church with his millions and millions of “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and “naked women’s heads sticking middle finger up at God” “cross-dressing in men’s trousers to mock God’s Word” “10% salary income tax stealing” religious Christian hordes. The devils and demons are attacking with genital pain attacks as soon as I started writing this daily sermon, so they do not like what I am preaching, which means it is not only the pastors and religious Christians hordes who despise and hate what we real Christians preach. Everyone hates us and God’s original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, because the Word of God is offensive to everyone. They will reject you if you preach it. Instead, they will all flock by the millions to Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid church pastors and pay billions of dollars of donations to them. The Bible prophesizes that the great falling away must occur before the coming of Jesus. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFyjdF4q098b/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/a0f86104-10e6-42e9-917d-112066b230fb
See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/NWOplanningtousesatan2nuclearmissile
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFyjdF4q098b/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/a0f86104-10e6-42e9-917d-112066b230fb
See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/NWOplanningtousesatan2nuclearmissile
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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