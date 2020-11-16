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EP. 2329B - THE PATRIOTS HAVE IT ALL, BAIT TAKEN, [DS] PLAN ACCELERATED, WE WILL WIN
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16474 views • November 16, 2020
EP. 2329B - THE PATRIOTS HAVE IT ALL, BAIT TAKEN, [DS] PLAN ACCELERATED, WE WILL WIN. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/a0f641b0-a067-47a7-a5b9-72a46c137dcb The [DS]/MSM believe they are in control. They are moving forward with their agenda. Trump and the patriots have trapped them, this is not about the 4 year election this is about breaking their system once and for all. The people needed to see it all, they needed to see their true selves and how evil and diabolic they really are. With out experiencing it, feeling and tasting the people around the world would never usher in change. Trump and the patriots have opened the door, the people have to decide if they are going to walk through it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site. Published On November 15th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site. Published On November 15th, 2020.
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