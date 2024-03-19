ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal Webinar - Part 1

Michael Salla
March 18, 2024
On April 9, 2022 Dr. Michael Salla presented his ground breaking research in a 2 hr webinar titled ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal. Today this information stands as an important resource of uncensored disclosure in the exopolitical and more importantly, Humanity's Global Awakening. We are excited to present to you this presentation in two parts. This episode is Part 1.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TobaBOHEp1Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.