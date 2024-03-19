Create New Account
ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal Webinar - Part 1
Michael Salla


March 18, 2024


On April 9, 2022 Dr. Michael Salla presented his ground breaking research in a 2 hr webinar titled ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal. Today this information stands as an important resource of uncensored disclosure in the exopolitical and more importantly, Humanity's Global Awakening. We are excited to present to you this presentation in two parts. This episode is Part 1.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TobaBOHEp1Q

