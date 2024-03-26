Create New Account
ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal Webinar - Part 2
Michael Salla


March 25, 2024


link to part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/a0e3dac3-3ad0-4758-8cb4-85c75bbe8bcd


On April 9, 2022 Dr. Michael Salla presented his ground breaking research in a 2 hr webinar titled ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal. Today this information stands as an important resource of uncensored disclosure in the exopolitical and more importantly, Humanities Global Awakening. We are excited to present to you this presentation in two parts. This final episode is Part 2.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa4RxlcagjE

awakeninghumanityglobaldisclosureetwebinarspace arksmichael sallaseedersgreat reveal

