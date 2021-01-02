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Talmud Tommy, Fake nationalist, hates the white race, loves shekels
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89 views • January 02, 2021
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
The descendants of Israel (the man once known as Jacob) can today be identified in the White Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians.
Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others.
100% Proof the Jewish Talmud Approves Pedophilia!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
Joos worship Shaytan
https://www.brighteon.com/eef41ac4-1359-4eec-a432-9a213b7fb4fb
MOSSAD CONTROL UK POLICE FORCES
https://www.brighteon.com/21f89272-9f43-404a-a06b-de45de9304fe
ADOLF KNEW
https://www.brighteon.com/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
MAD BOJO PLANNING TO GET SOMEONE WHACKED
https://www.brighteon.com/2e040753-9ee9-4409-834a-e38a022db714
Jews are Nation Wreckers.
Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.
Mike Freeman.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
Moslims are Jews
https://www.brighteon.com/e1f4e46d-e351-4e33-86da-76840eee7f44
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
The descendants of Israel (the man once known as Jacob) can today be identified in the White Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians.
Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others.
100% Proof the Jewish Talmud Approves Pedophilia!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
Joos worship Shaytan
https://www.brighteon.com/eef41ac4-1359-4eec-a432-9a213b7fb4fb
MOSSAD CONTROL UK POLICE FORCES
https://www.brighteon.com/21f89272-9f43-404a-a06b-de45de9304fe
ADOLF KNEW
https://www.brighteon.com/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
MAD BOJO PLANNING TO GET SOMEONE WHACKED
https://www.brighteon.com/2e040753-9ee9-4409-834a-e38a022db714
Jews are Nation Wreckers.
Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.
Mike Freeman.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
Moslims are Jews
https://www.brighteon.com/e1f4e46d-e351-4e33-86da-76840eee7f44
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