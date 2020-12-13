Mossad control UK police forces via Freemasonry

They call you an anti Semite for they cannot call you a liarFreemasonry Is ACriminal OrganizationA Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry."YOLO = YOUTH OBEYING LUCIFERS ORDERSSWAG=SATANS WISHES ARE GRANTEDROFL = RISE OUR FATHER LUCIFERWTF = WORSHIP THE FALLENSKULL AND BONESSEE GENSIS 322King James BibleAnd the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever"Jack the Ripper" was Winston Churchill's Father a FreemasonMASONIC RITUALS , BLOOD DRINKING ...The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL Jews