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Mossad control UK police forces via Freemasonry
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55 views • December 13, 2020
They call you an anti Semite for they cannot call you a liar
Freemasonry Is A
Criminal Organization
https://rense.com/general77/freem.htm
A Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.
Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry."
YOLO = YOUTH OBEYING LUCIFERS ORDERS
SWAG=SATANS WISHES ARE GRANTED
ROFL = RISE OUR FATHER LUCIFER
WTF = WORSHIP THE FALLEN
SKULL AND BONES
SEE GENSIS 322
King James Bible
And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever
https://www.savethemales.ca/jacktheripperwas.html
"Jack the Ripper" was Winston Churchill's Father a Freemason
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xzy9g
MASONIC RITUALS , BLOOD DRINKING ...
The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL Jews
http://www.inspiretochangeworld.com/2015/10/the-truth-about-the-so-called-british-royal-family-they-are-all-jews/
Freemasonry Is A
Criminal Organization
https://rense.com/general77/freem.htm
A Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.
Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry."
YOLO = YOUTH OBEYING LUCIFERS ORDERS
SWAG=SATANS WISHES ARE GRANTED
ROFL = RISE OUR FATHER LUCIFER
WTF = WORSHIP THE FALLEN
SKULL AND BONES
SEE GENSIS 322
King James Bible
And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever
https://www.savethemales.ca/jacktheripperwas.html
"Jack the Ripper" was Winston Churchill's Father a Freemason
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xzy9g
MASONIC RITUALS , BLOOD DRINKING ...
The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL Jews
http://www.inspiretochangeworld.com/2015/10/the-truth-about-the-so-called-british-royal-family-they-are-all-jews/
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