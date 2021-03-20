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7.0 Japan Quake, Iceland Volcanic Eruption, Covid Variants Are Spreading, Earth Changes, and More: March 20, 2021
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1090 views • March 20, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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7.0 Japan Quake: https://www.9news.com.au/world/japan-earthquake-magnitude-7-sparks-tsunami-advisory/b261bb98-1183-4660-b02f-d5ada5c87d03
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Iceland volcano dormant for 6,000 years erupts: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iceland-volcano-dormant-6-000-years-erupts-not-far-reykjav-n1261637
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.20.2021):
A Volcanic Eruption Has Begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula: https://www.icelandreview.com/nature-travel/a-volcanic-eruption-has-begun-on-the-reykjanes-peninsula/
https://youtu.be/oowDvy-wtj4
7.0 Japan Quake: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/ten-years-ago-after-one-of-biggest.html?m=1
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The rains in Congo, Africa turned into horror! https://youtu.be/K2jHTBecy_A
--
Something Biblical is Going On! (2021 EVENTS) https://youtu.be/cR4blE-WGWA
--
Cicada swarm is coming: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/get-ready-brood-x-every-17-years-cicada-swarm-coming-rcna429?cid=sm_npd_nn_fb_ma
--
Border Crisis by the numbers: https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/03/new-border-crisis-by-the-numbers/
--
A Presidential Shot (times 3): https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/a-presidential-shot-times-3/
--
Pelosi Is Getting Closer to the Throne: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/pelosi-is-getting-closer-to-the-throne/
--
Video Captures Cartel GUN BATTLE on the Border: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/03/19/watch-video-captures-cartel-gun-battle-on-the-border-as-democrats-push-for-sweeping-immigration-bill-n1433750
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Bill Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery: https://humansarefree.com/2020/06/bill-gates-military-funded-mosquito-vaccine-delivery.html
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/03/researchers-turn-mosquitoes-flying-vaccinators
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Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts: https://vimeo.com/526433095
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New More Infectious Variants Resilient to Current Jab - US Cases Spike: https://youtu.be/Ow2lWlU9IEQ
--
Exposing NWO wizardry: https://youtu.be/fiGPr4_wy4A
--
More Patriot Roundups & This Country Defies All CV19 Data: https://youtu.be/Aovi8X2GSjg
--
CDC Adds Another 200+ Recorded Deaths this Week: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1739-dead-as-cdc-adds-another-200-recorded-deaths-this-week-following-covid-experimental-vaccines/
--
LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-gavin-newsom-los-angeles-coronavirus-pandemic-eric-garcetti-c78f09bd42c394de2b314e9f2f37134e
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Italy to pick up pace of vaccines for elderly: https://apnews.com/article/europe-global-trade-coronavirus-pandemic-ursula-von-der-leyen-coronavirus-vaccine-1f08aa923ea77883b7473bdded65788f
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Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics: https://apnews.com/article/tokyo-sports-asia-coronavirus-pandemic-japan-paralympic-games-d5884a373fe5afaa7b73c67eff5fe49b
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-shootings-georgia-ahmaud-arbery-coronavirus-pandemic-cd68207150500f76e248fdc899717cd5
--
A Better Perspective: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/a-better-perspective/
--
Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/c8b5f02a-b9a7-4792-af56-dd34f61320e8
--
https://emergency-services.news/im-done-police-officer-with-20-years-service-shares-sentiment-of-many-cops/
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27 YEAR OLD NURSE DIES AFTER VACCINE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bRK9kp6edkZW/
--
Man Builds Swimming Pool House: https://youtu.be/SL05N7lagvg
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
7.0 Japan Quake: https://www.9news.com.au/world/japan-earthquake-magnitude-7-sparks-tsunami-advisory/b261bb98-1183-4660-b02f-d5ada5c87d03
--
Iceland volcano dormant for 6,000 years erupts: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iceland-volcano-dormant-6-000-years-erupts-not-far-reykjav-n1261637
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.20.2021):
A Volcanic Eruption Has Begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula: https://www.icelandreview.com/nature-travel/a-volcanic-eruption-has-begun-on-the-reykjanes-peninsula/
https://youtu.be/oowDvy-wtj4
7.0 Japan Quake: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/ten-years-ago-after-one-of-biggest.html?m=1
--
The rains in Congo, Africa turned into horror! https://youtu.be/K2jHTBecy_A
--
Something Biblical is Going On! (2021 EVENTS) https://youtu.be/cR4blE-WGWA
--
Cicada swarm is coming: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/get-ready-brood-x-every-17-years-cicada-swarm-coming-rcna429?cid=sm_npd_nn_fb_ma
--
Border Crisis by the numbers: https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/03/new-border-crisis-by-the-numbers/
--
A Presidential Shot (times 3): https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/a-presidential-shot-times-3/
--
Pelosi Is Getting Closer to the Throne: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/pelosi-is-getting-closer-to-the-throne/
--
Video Captures Cartel GUN BATTLE on the Border: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/03/19/watch-video-captures-cartel-gun-battle-on-the-border-as-democrats-push-for-sweeping-immigration-bill-n1433750
--
Bill Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery: https://humansarefree.com/2020/06/bill-gates-military-funded-mosquito-vaccine-delivery.html
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/03/researchers-turn-mosquitoes-flying-vaccinators
--
Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts: https://vimeo.com/526433095
--
New More Infectious Variants Resilient to Current Jab - US Cases Spike: https://youtu.be/Ow2lWlU9IEQ
--
Exposing NWO wizardry: https://youtu.be/fiGPr4_wy4A
--
More Patriot Roundups & This Country Defies All CV19 Data: https://youtu.be/Aovi8X2GSjg
--
CDC Adds Another 200+ Recorded Deaths this Week: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1739-dead-as-cdc-adds-another-200-recorded-deaths-this-week-following-covid-experimental-vaccines/
--
LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-gavin-newsom-los-angeles-coronavirus-pandemic-eric-garcetti-c78f09bd42c394de2b314e9f2f37134e
--
Italy to pick up pace of vaccines for elderly: https://apnews.com/article/europe-global-trade-coronavirus-pandemic-ursula-von-der-leyen-coronavirus-vaccine-1f08aa923ea77883b7473bdded65788f
--
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics: https://apnews.com/article/tokyo-sports-asia-coronavirus-pandemic-japan-paralympic-games-d5884a373fe5afaa7b73c67eff5fe49b
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-shootings-georgia-ahmaud-arbery-coronavirus-pandemic-cd68207150500f76e248fdc899717cd5
--
A Better Perspective: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/a-better-perspective/
--
Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/c8b5f02a-b9a7-4792-af56-dd34f61320e8
--
https://emergency-services.news/im-done-police-officer-with-20-years-service-shares-sentiment-of-many-cops/
--
27 YEAR OLD NURSE DIES AFTER VACCINE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bRK9kp6edkZW/
--
Man Builds Swimming Pool House: https://youtu.be/SL05N7lagvg
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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