Situation Update, Mar. 17th: How to survive the engineered EXTERMINATION of the human race

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Once they are in the machines, they believe, they will have infinite power, immortality and the ability to expand and conquer the entire universe. In essence, they believe they will become gods.
But building their massive fleet of space exploration ships, terminator robots and silicon-based domination systems for Earth and other planets requires immense resources.
Read more: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-17-situation-update-mar-17th-survive-the-engineered-extermination.html
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