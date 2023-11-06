Create New Account
The Hoax of Common Law
Biblical Solution
Every once in a while we have to let newcomers know that common law is actually a non-existent imaginary law system used to distract people from real law.

One might also wish to see one we did about eight years back on common law, here:

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2d01a6a9-52f3-4b2f-929f-3695fe93ba09

