The Land of Make Believe Laws

As we see the governments and the constitutions of the world failing us world wide, and we are then understandably asking ourselves which law system can save us, can we then count on the systems such as common law or natural law as they are so often called in grass roots law circles?





Always ask those who offer these as remedies or alternative law systems this line of questioning:

"Where are these documents written down or kept? Can I get an actual copy so I can study their details and see if they really do look better than other laws and law systems and we can agree to them?". If your common law proponent can't produce these documents so you can read and compare them yourself, then are they really law systems we can realistically decide upon and use for our own societies? ....or are they merely pie-in-the-sky "make believe" law systems used to keep all of the world's law unstudied, further and further away from the real law and justice solution that they have been hiding from us for centuries?





Originally uploaded to youtube in 2015, this short video analogy is one of the most critical concepts of law for the learning law student to understand as we are all re-educating ourselves to the real truth of what law is all about in our world.





Think harder my friends, ask questions, and expect real answers!





In YHWH's law of love that was cast in stone for our own protection,

-dwaine