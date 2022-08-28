BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Land of Make Believe Laws
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
50 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • August 28, 2022

As we see the governments and the constitutions of the world failing us world wide, and we are then understandably asking ourselves which law system can save us, can we then count on the systems such as common law or natural law as they are so often called in grass roots law circles?


Always ask those who offer these as remedies or alternative law systems this line of questioning:
"Where are these documents written down or kept? Can I get an actual copy so I can study their details and see if they really do look better than other laws and law systems and we can agree to them?". If your common law proponent can't produce these documents so you can read and compare them yourself, then are they really law systems we can realistically decide upon and use for our own societies?   ....or are they merely pie-in-the-sky "make believe" law systems used to keep all of the world's law unstudied, further and further away from the real law and justice solution that they have been hiding from us for centuries?

Originally uploaded to youtube in 2015, this short video analogy is one of the most critical concepts of law for the learning law student to understand as we are all re-educating ourselves to the real truth of what law is all about in our world.

Think harder my friends, ask questions, and expect real answers!

In YHWH's law of love that was cast in stone for our own protection,
-dwaine
Keywords
constitutionbibletruthcommon lawcourtblackstonelawtorahnatural lawde factojurisdictionblacks law dictionaryadmiraltybiblical lawdejureunwritten law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy