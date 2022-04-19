(MIRRORED VIDEO) THE GREATEST WEAPON EVER DEVISED IS BEING USED TO MANIPULATE & CONTROL THE WEATHER

Video mirrored and reposted from - ENDTIMESWATCHMAN -"There is a highly advanced technology that is capable of creating various weather patterns which are also capable of destroying entire cities. Hurricanes and Tornadoes can not only be created but also directed, this video shows a man made tornado with lightning in what looks like some kind of aircraft hanger, this technology can also cause earth quakes and Tsunamis; this is absolutely real and this weapon is being used against an unsuspecting world!"Time stamp:23:50 - 40:30Purpose of Chemtrails with A.C GriffiithsDallas, USA, April 2010Same interview, with extra info -Please link this video from ENDTIMESWATCHMAN with our last video, and what happened in Australia with the weaponised rain "BOMB" -"THE COVER UP: Australian WEAPONISED Rain “BOMB” From Hell (100’s And 100’s Dead) AND The Attack Continues…"Please pray for every precious soul in South Africa…ENDTIMESWATCHMAN Bitchute channel -Pilots, Doctors and Scientists Tell the Truth About ChemtrailsSubject: ChemtrailsCounty of Shasta - California - USA public court hearing July 15th, 2014 Shasta County Air Quality Management Board Discussing GEOENGINEERING CHEMTRAILS R-7Watch the full 3 hour hearing here:Satan is "the prince of the power of the air"KJVEPHESIANS 2:22 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:Satan is "the god of this world"KJV2 CORINTHIANS 4:44 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.This is NOT from "climate change" / “global warming”Just as Satan had to ask The LORD for permission to afflict Job, so too is he having to ask the same right now ..I really believe God is allowing these elite Luciferians to manipulate the weather right now ...... worldwide ....They are the REAL earth destroyers - (not you and me)KJVREVELATION 11:1818 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.I believe God is allowing this to happen .. to humble us and bring us to repentance ..(KJV)MATTHEW 24:1-81 And Jesus went out, and departed from the temple: and his disciples came to him for to shew him the buildings of the temple.2 And Jesus said unto them, See ye not all these things? verily I say unto you, There shall not be left here one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.JESUS CHRIST and his Word (KJV) ARE the TRUE answerJESUS CHRIST is LORDHe is The Light in the darknessHe is The Light of the worldJesus loves youKJVEPHESIANS 6:10-1810 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;