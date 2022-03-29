THE COVER UP: Australian WEAPONISED Rain “BOMB” From Hell (100’s And 100’s Dead) AND The Attack Continues…

(KJV)

JOHN 14:6

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.





Thank you so much to Jarrard for your sharing your precious time for this interview and new video

Thinking of, and praying for all the precious souls in the QLD and the Northern Rivers, NSW right now, currently under a horrifying direct 2nd attack from this WEAPONISED weather, after the 1st devastating hit only 4 weeks ago...

Please take care all Cry out to JESUS He loves you





David Miles Research - (Jim Lees interview) - https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/20/david-miles-on-steering-sky-rivers-weather-moderation-and-military-implications/

David Miles Research Twitter - https://twitter.com/MilesResearch

Weather Modification History - https://weathermodificationhistory.com

50 years of Australian Weather Modification - https://tottnews.com/2018/06/25/australian-companies-manipulating-our-weather/

Australian Rain Technologies owned and run by Matt Handbury (Rupert Murdoch's nephew) - https://www.australianrain.com.au

Geo-Engineering Watch - Chemtrail Planet - http://www.chemtrailplanet.com

Pilots, Doctors and Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails Subject: Chemtrails County of Shasta - California - USA public court hearing July 15th, 2014 Shasta County Air Quality Management Board Discussing GEOENGINEERING CHEMTRAILS R-7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeTaejpg18g

Watch the full 3 hour hearing here: http://youtu.be/IR4jawnS8Ss

Howard Ratcliffe - There's Nothing New - https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/anthropogenic-climate-change/ https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/godzilla/

Knights of Malta List of Members - (Rupert Murdoch is on this list, with the world's elite Satanists) - http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/kmlst1.htm#Initial%20Membership%20List%20of%20the%20Knights%20of%20Malta

Knights of Malta Extreme Oath - http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/jesuits.htm#Knights

Please also note: The new stretch of the M1 Pacific Highway around Woodburn has been engineered so badly (on purpose) that it has become a dam wall , and no water can drain through it, hence leaving for 3-4 weeks SO much of Woodburn flooded in metres of flood water , with no where for it to go... This is a complete set up. All of this. A direct attack on poorer areas , depopulation, murder, a land grab, and also link it in with the high speed rail from northern Victoria to QLD, which follows the same chaotic route this WEAPONISED fires took 2.5 years ago in the same places... There is currently a Class Action under way against this stretch of the M1 Pacific Highway close to Woodburn... we are under attack. The whole world is. This is a spiritual war for our souls Satan comes to steal, kill and destroy.

JESUS came to give life JESUS and his Word (KJV) are the TRUE ANSWER to this spiritual war for our souls JESUS is The Light in the darkness .He is The Light of the world .He loves you



