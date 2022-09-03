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Dr.Tom Cowan's Live Q&A on YouTube 3/9/22 [09.03.2022]
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63 views • March 10, 2022
In the first half of the webinar, Dr.Tom Cowan showed most of the following video, titled 'The Emporer's New Virus?', which can be found in its entirety here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cr0Pob4WZqE8/
Q&A Topics included:
- Detoxification Excretions
- Removing surgical metal from the body
- What causes skin cancer?
- Detoxing the skin
- Mitochondria
- How to cure & prevent hemorrhoids
- Bronchitis
- Are natural antibiotics bad?
- Use of surrogate markers
- Electron microscopy
- BPH
- Why does a gland get bigger?
- ATP Synthesis
- Vertigo
- Colon screening
--
Note: A great informative site about 'viruses' and 'dis'-eases...
The Truth Seeker - 9325 subscribers
This channel provide a collection of videos that question dogmatic views of various subjects.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Q1fxNvkgFDWY/
Feb 13, 2022 The Emperor's New Virus?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cr0Pob4WZqE8/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Talkin' Turkey with Tom (Full)
4.25K subscribers
https://youtu.be/juUUAvhtP9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Dr.TomCowan - 9087 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lv9WUsNGVgey/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
Q&A Topics included:
- Detoxification Excretions
- Removing surgical metal from the body
- What causes skin cancer?
- Detoxing the skin
- Mitochondria
- How to cure & prevent hemorrhoids
- Bronchitis
- Are natural antibiotics bad?
- Use of surrogate markers
- Electron microscopy
- BPH
- Why does a gland get bigger?
- ATP Synthesis
- Vertigo
- Colon screening
--
Note: A great informative site about 'viruses' and 'dis'-eases...
The Truth Seeker - 9325 subscribers
This channel provide a collection of videos that question dogmatic views of various subjects.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Q1fxNvkgFDWY/
Feb 13, 2022 The Emperor's New Virus?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cr0Pob4WZqE8/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Talkin' Turkey with Tom (Full)
4.25K subscribers
https://youtu.be/juUUAvhtP9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Dr.TomCowan - 9087 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lv9WUsNGVgey/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
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