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HIDDEN CAMERA: Police Interrogation About a Justin Trudeau Book
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27 views • January 31, 2020
First uploaded on January 29 2020
INFOWARS.COM RELATED ARTICLE:
https://www.infowars.com/hidden-cam-canadian-gov-interrogates-journalist-over-book-exposing-justin-trudeaus-corruption/
Ezra Levant from Rebel Media wrote a best-selling book about Justin Trudeau in the last election.
After the election, Levant received a letter by registered mail notifying him that he was being investigated for that book. Trudeau’s elections commissioner claimed it was an illegal campaign activity and demanded that Levant submit to an interrogation.
So he went to Elections Canada’s Ottawa headquarters last week, where he was grilled for an hour by two 30-year veterans of the RCMP — and they refused to rule out a police raid on Rebel News headquarters!
Lawyer REACTS: Ezra Levant Secretly Videotaped His Interrogation By Trudeau's Government Censors
https://www.brighteon.com/255be3e8-76c7-4b21-9a7a-671c120834d5
http://www.SaveRebelNews.com
INFOWARS.COM RELATED ARTICLE:
https://www.infowars.com/hidden-cam-canadian-gov-interrogates-journalist-over-book-exposing-justin-trudeaus-corruption/
Ezra Levant from Rebel Media wrote a best-selling book about Justin Trudeau in the last election.
After the election, Levant received a letter by registered mail notifying him that he was being investigated for that book. Trudeau’s elections commissioner claimed it was an illegal campaign activity and demanded that Levant submit to an interrogation.
So he went to Elections Canada’s Ottawa headquarters last week, where he was grilled for an hour by two 30-year veterans of the RCMP — and they refused to rule out a police raid on Rebel News headquarters!
Lawyer REACTS: Ezra Levant Secretly Videotaped His Interrogation By Trudeau's Government Censors
https://www.brighteon.com/255be3e8-76c7-4b21-9a7a-671c120834d5
http://www.SaveRebelNews.com
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