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Lawyer REACTS: Ezra Levant Secretly Videotaped His Interrogation By Trudeau's Government Censors
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26 views • January 31, 2020
First uploaded on January 30 2020
http://www.SaveRebelNews.com
http://bit.ly/3aYoao6 On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we showed you the stunning hidden camera footage I took during an interrogation by the Trudeau government's Elections Commission over my book The Libranos.
HIDDEN CAMERA: Police Interrogation About a Justin Trudeau Book
https://www.brighteon.com/9ec9003e-5ae5-4f9a-9e8a-04da2307e3e4
Joining me now is lawyer Aaron Rosenberg to react to the footage.
http://www.SaveRebelNews.com
http://bit.ly/3aYoao6 On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we showed you the stunning hidden camera footage I took during an interrogation by the Trudeau government's Elections Commission over my book The Libranos.
HIDDEN CAMERA: Police Interrogation About a Justin Trudeau Book
https://www.brighteon.com/9ec9003e-5ae5-4f9a-9e8a-04da2307e3e4
Joining me now is lawyer Aaron Rosenberg to react to the footage.
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