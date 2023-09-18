A Church Prepared for Persecution - Ken Miller | KFW 2022

August 28, 2022





Thomas’ words to his fellow-disciples, “Let us go with Him that we may die also,” once spoken in fatalistic tones, took on a new and exciting perspective for the apostles after Jesus’ resurrection.





In this presentation, Ken Miller shares a graphic, historical profile of the crucifixions of Stephen, James son of Zebedee, Philip, James “the Lesser,” Barnabas, Mark, Peter, Paul, Andrew, Bartholemew, Thomas, Matthew, Simon the zealot, Matthias, and Luke.





“We conquer in dying; we go forth victorious at the very time we are subdued. […] Kill us, torture us, condemn us, grind us to dust; your injustice is the proof that we are innocent. […] Nor does your cruelty, however exquisite, avail you; it is rather a temptation to us. The oftener we are mown down by you, the more in number we grow; the blood of Christians is seed.” -Tertullian, 155-220





This topic illustrates persecution with an expectancy of heavenly reward, spiritual growth, victory over sin, and maturity.





