BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pastor Mark Cefola: Spiritual Preparedness 07/26/2015
True Info Mike
True Info Mike
134 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • July 30, 2021

Allegheny County Constitution Party Picnic 2015 You don’t have to be a survivalist to see the handwriting on the wall. For example: extreme weather events, a government that’s about to go flat broke, and sometimes there are catastrophes that just happen without warning. Other times, they unfold over a period of a few days. We need to be prepared for the days ahead by growing our faith. The race ahead is for those who are prepared. And preparedness is about faith. The Black Robed Regiment was the name the British placed on the courageous and patriotic clergy of the American Revolution, referencing the black robes that ministers wore in that day. Those pastors boldly proclaimed the Word of God in everything that applied to life, whether spiritual or temporal, whether related to eternal life with Christ or to topics such as taxation, education, government, military, or any other issue touched in the Bible. America is longing for a resurgence of the Black Robed Regiment – they want ministers who will provide much needed community leadership and speak out fearlessly on issues related to today's culture.

Keywords
2015pastor mark cefolaspiritual preparedness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy