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BEYOND COMPREHENSION! DONALD APOLLO TRUMP 2
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51 views • October 24, 2020
APOLLO: The god of epidemics and plagues.
Originally published and REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE MAY 2020. This is the second installment in a series exploring Donald Trump's obsession with Apollo, a god of Greek mythology, believed by some Christian theologians to be one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (the rider of the white horse) in the 6th chapter of the final book of the Bible, Revelation. In addition to the conspicuous displays of Apollo in Trump's lavish 66th floor $100 million Penthouse apartment, Scott gives background on the origin and identity of Apollo, which will lay the foundation to better understand the many powerful parallels between Trump and Apollo and the first rider of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse mentioned in the final book of the Bible, Revelation, to be detailed in subsequent videos.
Online article PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Inside Donald Trump's $100 million penthouse https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3303819/Inside-Donald-Trump-s-100m-penthouse-lots-marble-gold-rimmed-cups-son-s-toy-personalized-Mercedes-15-000-book-risqu-statues.html
Link to Scott's video Beyond Comprehension! Jesus' Prophesied Birth Pains Have Actually Begun https://www.brighteon.com/df8dd044-7537-478d-b76f-ac3c00e30fa8
Link to Scott's video Donald Apollo Trump 1 https://www.brighteon.com/5639a563-2dc4-44d0-a98a-bfdf0797de2a
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Originally published and REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE MAY 2020. This is the second installment in a series exploring Donald Trump's obsession with Apollo, a god of Greek mythology, believed by some Christian theologians to be one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (the rider of the white horse) in the 6th chapter of the final book of the Bible, Revelation. In addition to the conspicuous displays of Apollo in Trump's lavish 66th floor $100 million Penthouse apartment, Scott gives background on the origin and identity of Apollo, which will lay the foundation to better understand the many powerful parallels between Trump and Apollo and the first rider of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse mentioned in the final book of the Bible, Revelation, to be detailed in subsequent videos.
Online article PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Inside Donald Trump's $100 million penthouse https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3303819/Inside-Donald-Trump-s-100m-penthouse-lots-marble-gold-rimmed-cups-son-s-toy-personalized-Mercedes-15-000-book-risqu-statues.html
Link to Scott's video Beyond Comprehension! Jesus' Prophesied Birth Pains Have Actually Begun https://www.brighteon.com/df8dd044-7537-478d-b76f-ac3c00e30fa8
Link to Scott's video Donald Apollo Trump 1 https://www.brighteon.com/5639a563-2dc4-44d0-a98a-bfdf0797de2a
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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