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Jesus' Prophesied Birth Pains Have Actually Begun 1
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29 views • October 12, 2020
Originally published on YouTube 24 April 2020. The gospel writers, Matthew, Mark, and Luke, recorded Jesus' prophetic warning of the events that would immediately precede and usher in the end of the age, and His return as King of kings and Lord of lords. He referred to these events as "The Beginning of Birth Pains." The fourth gospel writer, John, details these very same events in the final book of the Holy Scriptures, The Revelation (Apocalypse) of Jesus Christ, in the prophecies of "The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse." In this video, we see how the present global pandemic is fulfillment of these prophesied events; more specifically the beginning of birth pains, as the white horse has begun to ride.
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Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
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OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
See Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odyssey https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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