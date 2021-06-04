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6. CDS Protocol C - The MOST COMMONLY used Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide Solution
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6730 views • June 04, 2021
If you are new to Chlroine Dioxide, here is a demonstration of how to make and take the most commonly used protocol that you drink. I talk about the CDS-version of this as well as the MMS-version. They are both similar in that they have the chlorine dioxide in the liquids. This protocol is the most basic and common detox protocol that is used with clo2. I recommend it to anyone that is looking into trying this chemical suppliment out. This is the main protocol that I used when recovering from Covid-19. IT WORKS!
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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