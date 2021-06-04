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6. CDS Protocol C - The MOST COMMONLY used Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide Solution
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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6730 views • June 04, 2021
If you are new to Chlroine Dioxide, here is a demonstration of how to make and take the most commonly used protocol that you drink. I talk about the CDS-version of this as well as the MMS-version. They are both similar in that they have the chlorine dioxide in the liquids. This protocol is the most basic and common detox protocol that is used with clo2. I recommend it to anyone that is looking into trying this chemical suppliment out. This is the main protocol that I used when recovering from Covid-19. IT WORKS!

Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...

Free Ebooks Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing

How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
mmsclo2cdskalckerchlroine dioxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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