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Historical - Donald Duck | Der Fuehrer's Face | Disney | 432hz [hd 720p]
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27 views • January 07, 2022
A Disney World War 2 comedy propaganda cartoon. The use of the word propaganda is not to claim it is right or wrong, but just to acknowledge that all sides of the war had their propaganda cartoons. America, the Nazis and the Russians all had their various cartoons, posters and media publications they did to "promote their side" of the conflict against the opposing side.
Hashtags: #disney #cartoon #comedy #hitler #wwii
Metatags Space Separated: disney cartoon comedy hitler wwii
Metatags Comma Separated: disney, cartoon, comedy, hitler, wwii
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4RbWzPde00UU/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1326063266094387220?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Historical---Donald-Duck---Der-Fuehrer%27s-Face---Disney---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vs3r7x-january-7-2022.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QRCzxET
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/9d76a639-6647-4b1f-ab89-59d843e3f501
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/XRBgwynCMBWEohD
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1a705abe39f6a87da65ee0ef24a406032333599d75a0f752882e2299e4ed6c60&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/761/historical-donald-duck-der-fuehrer-s-face-disney-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/67118_a-disney-world-war-2-comedy-propaganda-cartoon-the-use-of-the-word-propaganda-is.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #disney #cartoon #comedy #hitler #wwii
Metatags Space Separated: disney cartoon comedy hitler wwii
Metatags Comma Separated: disney, cartoon, comedy, hitler, wwii
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4RbWzPde00UU/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1326063266094387220?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Historical---Donald-Duck---Der-Fuehrer%27s-Face---Disney---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vs3r7x-january-7-2022.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QRCzxET
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/9d76a639-6647-4b1f-ab89-59d843e3f501
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/XRBgwynCMBWEohD
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1a705abe39f6a87da65ee0ef24a406032333599d75a0f752882e2299e4ed6c60&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/761/historical-donald-duck-der-fuehrer-s-face-disney-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/67118_a-disney-world-war-2-comedy-propaganda-cartoon-the-use-of-the-word-propaganda-is.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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